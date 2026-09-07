Vadnagar Shravanotsav draws over 38,000 tourists in three Sundays

More than 38,000 tourists visited Vadnagar over three Sundays during the ongoing Vadnagar Shravanotsav, according to Gujarat Tourism Corporation. Participants reveled in music, dance, and engaging programs, highlighting the connection between spirituality and community heritage.

The festival, being organised every Sunday during the holy month of Shravan at the main ghat of Sharmishtha Lake, combines devotional and cultural programmes centred around Lord Shiva and Gujarat's cultural traditions.

According to the data released by Gujarat Tourism, 10,427 tourists visited Vadnagar on August 16, followed by 13,644 on August 23 and 14,048 on August 30. The total footfall over the three Sundays stood at 38,119.

The evening cultural programmes also drew visitors, with 2,573 people attending on August 16, 3,305 on August 23 and 4,330 on August 30. A total of 10,208 visitors attended the cultural programmes over the three days.

The programmes have featured Ganesh Vandana, Shiv Tandav, Shiv Panchakshar Stotram, Vedic Rudrapath, Shiv Katha and devotional music. Other performances included classical music and dance, sitar and flute presentations, Omkar Naad and Hudo Raas associated with the Tarnetar Fair.

Lighting at Sharmishtha Lake, along with the light-and-sound show, has also been among the attractions of the festival.

The final cultural programme of Vadnagar Shravanotsav culminated on September 6. Gujarat Tourism said the programme featured performances based on Shiva devotion and Gujarat's cultural heritage, along with the lighting and light-and-sound show.

Visitors attending the festival can also explore Vadnagar's heritage sites, including Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Kirti Toran, Sharmishtha Lake, the Tana-Riri Memorial and other historical and archaeological sites in the town.