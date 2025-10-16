Health Charcha, the flagship health awareness podcast from HT Smartcast, issued in public interest by Medtronic, has released its latest episode titled “Varicose Veins: The Early Intervention Can Potentially Make a Difference .” Hosted by Karthik, the discussion features Dr. Vivek Ukride, an experienced vascular specialist, who sheds light on one of the most overlooked yet common conditions: varicose veins. Varicose Veins: Early Intervention Can Potentially Make a Difference

Varicose veins affect up to 25% of adults, yet many continue to underestimate their impact. While often dismissed as a cosmetic issue, experts warn that untreated varicose veins can progress to swelling, pain, ulcers, and even serious complications such as thrombosis. “Early diagnosis and intervention can make all the difference,” says Dr. Ukride, emphasising that occupational habits and lifestyle choices all play a major role in vein health.

The episode unpacks the complexities of the condition, from understanding how varicose veins develop and spotting the earliest signs to debunking popular myths. Prolonged standing, post-pregnancy changes, and certain hereditary factors are highlighted as some risk contributors.

“Many patients ignore cramps, swelling, or heaviness in the legs, assuming these are minor issues,” notes Dr. Ukride. “But these can often be the earliest warning signs of varicose veins, and seeking medical advice at that stage can prevent long-term damage.”

Listeners are encouraged to take proactive steps by recognising symptoms early and consulting specialists when needed. The episode makes clear that varicose veins are more than a cosmetic concern. It is a medical condition that requires attention.

To understand the causes, risk factors, and treatments for varicose veins and why timely action matters, tune in to the latest episode of Health Charcha, issued in public interest by Medtronic and produced by HT Smartcast. Available now on the HT Smartcast YouTube channel and across leading audio platforms.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

