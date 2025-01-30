vivo India’s ‘vivo Ignite’ Initiative Returns with 3rd Edition, Empowering Youth to Innovate for a Sustainable Future

Channelising the power of young minds to shape the future, the innovative global smartphone brand, vivo, has launched the third edition of its vivo Ignite: Technology and Innovation (T&I) Initiative. The program aims to inspire students to explore and develop technology-driven solutions that address pressing societal challenges and foster a culture of innovation. vivo Ignite: Empowering the minds of today for a better tomorrow

The program is open for students from Grades 8-12 from across Indian schools. The application process is entirely online, allowing students residing in any part of the country to register at http://www.vivoignite.com starting December 23, 2024. The Grand Finale will be held as an offline event in New Delhi on June 7 and 8, 2025. The competition is being organised in collaboration with the Central Institute of Educational Technology – NCERT (CIET-NCERT), IITM Pravartak Technologies– Innovation Hub of IIT Madras (Funded by Department of Science, under the mission NM-ICPS), and UN Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI) as the knowledge partners.

“The T&I Initiative is more than just a competition – it’s a commitment to building a future where innovation and sustainability go hand-in-hand. We are dedicated to empowering young visionaries with the tools, mentorship, and platform they need to transform ideas into tangible solutions. As we launch the third edition of T&I Initiative, we are confident that India’s youth will rise to the challenge of addressing the world’s most pressing issues,” said Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India.

How to enter the contest

The process for participation is simple. Students have the option to participate individually or as a team (with a maximum of three members per group) in the Prototype category. Entries will be accepted under diverse themes, including Software-Tech Innovations, Agriculture and Climate Change, and Community Development Innovations, all aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The competition will progress through three phases, culminating in a Grand Finale event. At the Grand Finale, the Top 10 prototype projects will be presented to a Grand Jury panel. The winning projects will receive recognition and have the opportunity to win educational scholarships and rewards up to ₹35 lakh in total (terms and conditions apply).

Scholarship details for individual and group winners are as follows:

Rank 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Individual Scholarship ₹ 4 Lakh ₹ 3 Lakh ₹ 2 Lakh ₹ 1.5 Lakh ₹ 0.75 Lakh Group Total Scholarship ₹ 9 Lakh ₹ 6 Lakh ₹ 4.5 Lakh ₹ 3 Lakh ₹ 1.5 Lakh

The journey to the Grand Finale

Stage 1 - Ideation and submission: Students need to submit an image along with a brief description of their unique idea, which must be their original idea and should not have been previously recognised. The last date to submit the ideas is February 10, 2025.

Stage 2 - Zone-wise shortlisting: Judges will evaluate entries and shortlist 200 ideas – 50 from each zone (North, South, East and West). These zonal winners will participate in workshops and receive one-to-one mentoring with the experts. Shortlisted students must then submit a video explaining their working model/ prototype and provide details of the project in a Project Display Board format. The Top 10 ideas will proceed to the next phase.

Stage 3 - Grand Finale: Participants of the Top 10 ideas will receive further mentoring and workshop sessions from IITM Pravartak Technologies to refine their skills. They will present their final prototypes at the Grand Finale event held offline.

Last year’s winning project

The second edition of the initiative showcased the potential of young minds. The winning project in the Group category, ‘SMART STREET – Where Innovation Meets Sustainability’, aimed at revolutionizing urban streets into sustainable, eco-friendly, and safe spaces. Students Vedanshi Mehta, Arushi Ganguly, and Aarav Mohanraj from Mumbai presented their vision to reduce road accidents, pollution, and enhance pedestrian safety through innovative technologies such as piezoelectric tiles, organic light shades, and CO2 recycling systems. Their project serves as a strong example of how young minds can tackle real-world challenges with creativity and sustainability in mind.

“With initiatives like vivo Ignite, we reaffirm our commitment to our larger vision of spreading joy by simplifying technology and enhancing lives. By nurturing young innovators, we aim to bridge the gap between ambition and action, paving the way for transformative solutions that make a meaningful impact on society,” Channana added.

