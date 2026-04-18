For decades after World War II, the world believed it had entered a relatively peaceful era. While regions like the Middle East remained tense, global stability largely held. War, Peace and AX: What It Means for the Exhibition Industry

Today, that sense of security is being tested again. Rising geopolitical conflicts remind us that peace is never guaranteed and the impact goes far beyond politics.

Industries that depend on global movement and collaboration, like exhibitions and conventions, are among the first to feel the strain.

How Peace Built the Exhibition Industry After World War II, nations came together to avoid another global conflict. Institutions like the United Nations were formed, and countries shifted focus from military power to economic and cultural growth.

This shift gave rise to international exhibitions and World Expos.

Over time, exhibitions evolved into more than trade events. They became platforms to:

Share technology and ideas

Expand into global markets

Build cultural and business connections As economies grew and borders opened, the exhibition industry entered a strong growth phase.

Geopolitical Risks Are Back That growth is now facing fresh challenges.

Ongoing conflicts especially in the Middle East are disrupting global supply chains and business activity. The exhibition industry is also feeling the effects:

Events are being postponed or scaled down

International partnerships are slowing

Participation from some regions is declining In India, for example, projects linked to Middle Eastern partners have seen delays and withdrawals.

While these disruptions may seem gradual, their impact is real. The exhibition industry is closely tied to global stability and reacts quickly when that stability is shaken.

Why Peace Still Matters At a fundamental level, exhibitions require mobility, trust and openness. These conditions only exist in a stable environment.

When uncertainty rises, travel declines. When trust weakens, participation drops. The result is not just fewer events, but weaker outcomes from those that do take place.

This is why peace is not an abstract ideal for the exhibition industry; it is a core operating condition.

Enter AX: A Second Disruption At the same time, the industry is navigating another transformation: AX, or Artificial Intelligence Transformation.

AI is rapidly changing how exhibitions are designed and delivered. Virtual platforms, digital twins and hyper-personalised experiences are no longer experimental—they are becoming standard.

On the surface, this appears to reduce dependence on physical events. But the reality is more complex.

The Trust Deficit As AI scales, it introduces a new challenge: credibility.

AI-generated content is increasingly difficult to distinguish from human-created material. In more complex scenarios, it is also being used in information and influence campaigns, blurring the line between fact and fabrication.

The result is a growing trust deficit.

In such an environment, digital convenience alone is not enough. Audiences, businesses and governments are beginning to ask a more fundamental question: what can actually be trusted?

The Return of Physical Validation This is where exhibitions regain strategic importance.

As the digital world becomes more sophisticated—and more ambiguous—the need for physical validation increases. Exhibitions provide a controlled environment where claims can be tested, products can be experienced, and conversations can happen in real time.

They offer:

Direct verification of technologies and solutions

Greater transparency in business interactions

Stronger trust through face-to-face engagement In an AI-driven world, exhibitions are no longer just about showcasing innovation—they are about proving it.

The Next Phase: Faster, More Complex, Less Certain Looking ahead, emerging technologies such as quantum computing could accelerate this dynamic even further. The speed at which information is created and distributed will increase dramatically.

This will make verification—not just access to information—the defining challenge.

Ironically, the most reliable form of verification may remain physical. Real-world experience, human interaction and direct observation cannot be fully replicated digitally.

This positions exhibitions as one of the few platforms capable of bridging the gap between innovation and trust.

A Strategic Inflection Point The exhibition industry now sits at the intersection of three powerful forces:

Geopolitical instability

AI-led technological disruption

Shifting global economic alignments This is not a cyclical challenge. It is a structural shift.

To remain relevant, the industry must move beyond its traditional role as a marketplace or networking platform. It must evolve into a space that actively builds trust, validates innovation and facilitates meaningful global dialogue.

Redefining the Role of Exhibitions This shift raises critical questions:

How can exhibitions remain resilient in an uncertain geopolitical climate?

How should AI be integrated without compromising credibility?

What mechanisms can rebuild trust in an increasingly fragmented information landscape? The answers will define not just the future of the industry, but its relevance in a rapidly changing world.

Conclusion: More Than Events Exhibitions are often seen as transactional spaces; venues for deals, launches and networking. That view is outdated. In today’s environment, exhibitions are becoming something more fundamental: platforms where reality is tested, trust is established and consensus is built. They may flourish in times of peace, but their true value emerges in times of uncertainty.

As the world navigates conflict, technological disruption and shifting power structures, the exhibition industry has an opportunity and a responsibility to redefine its purpose. The question is no longer whether exhibitions will evolve, but how quickly they can do so.

By Phil Chung, CEO, Kinexin Convention Management

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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