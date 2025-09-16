Wrist injury could be reason for Brian Thomas Jr.'s slow start, coach says

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen provided some context that could explain star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.'s struggles in Sunday's 31-27 loss at Cincinnati in a Monday zoom call with reporters. HT Image

Per Coen, Thomas was dealing with a wrist injury that was not reported on the team's official injury report in the lead-up to the Bengals game. He recorded four catches for 49 yards on 12 targets and received online criticism for a few drops and a perceived lack of effort.

"We're going to have a conversation here shortly. Ultimately, he's got a couple things going on, had a wrist injury going into the game," Coen said. "Did that play a part in some of this stuff? I've got to go talk to him. I think he's aware of it and needs to have a better week this week. I think he understands what's at stake, he understands what's going on and we've got to go get to the root of it."

Thomas, 22, was the 23rd overall pick in last year's NFL draft out of LSU. He finished fourth in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season after amassing 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Through two games this season, he has just five catches for 60 yards on 19 targets and no receiving touchdowns, although he does have a rushing touchdown on a 9-yard jet sweep.

Jacksonville hosts Houston Sunday after the Texans play Monday night vs. Tampa Bay.

