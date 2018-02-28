Gurgaon: Ashok Kumar acquitted in Gurgaon school murder case, says he wants to start afresh

Former school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, a resident of Ghamroj village in Gurgaon, sat nervously in the corridors of the Gurgaon court waiting for the final hearing of his case on Wednesday.

Restless, yet rigid, he crouched in a corner staring at the floor wondering if he would get relief in the case in which he had been framed, or would the court require him to attend all hearings till it arrives at a final decision.

The 42-year-old prayed to God for relief, and his prayers were answered when the court acquitted of the murder of a class 2 student of a private school in city on September 8, last year.

As Kumar slowly walked out with tears in his eyes and a hesitant smile on his face, lawyers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) congratulated him.

He thanked his well-wishers with folded hands and said he was thankful to each of them for their continuous support and belief in him.

“I have gone through a lot of agony and so has my family and children; they have suffered in every way possible. I know I can never lead the same life again, but I have to make a fresh start. I am sure I will not get a job with another school again, I have been thinking about starting something of my own. I want to lead a simple life and concentrate on my work,” Kumar said and followed his lawyer, Mohit Verma, to his chamber.

However, Kumar’s role in the case is not quite over yet. He is now the prime witness in the case by the CBI.

Kumar’s wife Mamata said she was very happy and is not in favour of letting him work alone.

“We will work together. We have to focus on the upbringing of our two sons. Even they have suffered a lot because of the Gurgaon police. I will never forgive the policemen involved in my husband’s arrest and those who planned the conspiracy. They will also suffer; I want to see them behind bars and this is in my prayers every day to God,” Mamata said.

Gurgaon police had arrested Kumar on September 8 last year on charges of murder. He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting the eight-year-old victim.

Kumar spent 74 days in jail where he said he was tortured by the police. He was finally granted bail on November 21, and released the next day.

“My client was tremendously tortured and, at last, he has walked out free. We will soon decide the future course of action regarding the defamation case on the Gurgaon police for torturing him and hampering his social image, which has resulted in a financial loss as well,” Mohit Verma, Kumar’s lawyer, said.

Reacting to Kumar’s acquittal, parents of the victim said they were sure since the very beginning that Kumar had not murdered their son.

“The way the Gurgaon police framed the conductor was strange, and certainly not convincing. It is sad that he went through so much pain and trauma for no fault of his. It’s good that he has been acquitted; he can start his career afresh,” said the father of the victim.