Gurgaon: Fortis hospital denies allegation of negligence in boy’s death

The Fortis hospital on Saturday denied negligence and overcharging the parents of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was suffering from Hunter’s disease and died after a bone marrow transplant procedure.

The hospital authorities also said that the patient's family was informed about the risks and benefits of the procedure and all permissions were taken as per protocol. The doctors at the private hospital said that the patient was critically immuno-compromised (having the immune system weakened or impaired) and the family decided to opt for the transplant at the Fortis hospital after seeking the opinion of other medical facilities.

The father of the one-and-a-half-year-old boy approached the city police alleging negligence by the hospital authorities after a report by a medical board, set up by the government, noted that the boy got an infection at the hospital.

Dr Rahul Bhargava, director, haemotology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), said that the child was treated in line with the best medical practices available in the country. “While the pain and despair of the family is understandable, raising allegations against the doctors and the hospital is unfair. There is a need to understand the complete medical facts of the case,” Bhargava said.

A team of doctors from the hospital also asserted that the boy’s treatment commenced only after the family took a second opinion from medical experts in India and abroad. “We did not charge ₹27 lakh as claimed by the family. The bill was arounnd ₹16 lakh,” the doctors said.

Responding to the charge that the boy got an infection during treatment, Bhargava said that he was critically immuno-compromised and thus highly prone to infections even in a highly sanitized environment. “Strict infection control practices are followed as per global standards at the hospital, but it is impossible to ensure zero per cent infection rate. Also the infection could have been caused because of the bacteria in his body,” Bhargava said.

The hospital authorities also said that they are ready to invite the medical board members to check for violation of norms, if any. “We will study the report submitted by the medical board and take appropriate steps,” the doctor said.