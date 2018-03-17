Gurgaon: Homebuyers say they are worried over fate of DLF’s Manesar project

Homebuyers, who have bought properties in the DLF Express Green project in Manesar, fear an inordinate delay in getting possession of their apartments in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Monday, quashing the builder’s licence and restoring 688 acres of acquired land to the Haryana government.

The homebuyers, assembled in big numbers at the DLF’s Gateway Tower office around 11am on Saturday and later met Devender Singh, managing director (MD), DLF Limited, seeking an assurance on possession.

“The Supreme Court has delivered its judgment in the matter. The interest of all individual apartment owners have been protected and they will get their apartments as promised,” Singh said.

The buyers, while asking not to be quoted, demanded that their rights and interest be safeguarded by the developer.

“The Supreme Court’s verdict on Monday, quashing the acquisition of 688 acres and the builder’s licence for both residential and commercial projects on the said land, have left us worried on the fate of the DLF Express Green project. We booked flats in the project considering the brand value of the DLF. It is a big player in the real estate sector. However, in the light of the Supreme Court verdict we are unsure when we will get possession of our apartments. But we are satisfied with our meeting with the MD today, as he promised to raise our concerns with the state government,” a buyer said after coming out of the meeting. He said that the buyers continue to repose faith in the developer with regard to getting possession of their apartments.

Some buyers said that when it comes to quality of construction, they don’t trust any developer other than the DLF. “We don’t trust any other developer and want the DLF to complete the project and deliver our apartments. More than the quashing of the land acquisition and builder’s licence, we are concerned about the quality of construction,” another homebuyer said.

Nearly 150 homebuyers gathered at the DLF’s Gateway Tower office on Saturday. Many travelled from abroad to voice their concerns over the fate of the project. Singh gave them a patient listening and assured that their concerns will be addressed.

The buyers said they will wait for a month to see if the assurance translates into action.

Another buyer said, “If there’s no headway despite the assurance, then we will decide our next course of action. All homebuyers have rallied for this cause and some have pledged their support through the social media. We will soon from a residents’ welfare association (RWA) to take our struggle forward and unite all 1,237 buyers in the project.”

The buyers said they booked their flats in 2008.

In its response to the petition filed by the land losers from Naurangpur, Nakhrola and Manesar, the Supreme Court pronounced the acquisition as void as the farmers sold their land to agents at cheaper than the prevailing market rate.

“The Supreme Court found merit in the petition and quashed the acquisition of 688 acres and the building licence to the developer. The land was restored to the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) and the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and they have been directed to devise a mechanism to compensate the affected parties,” Ranvir Yadav, a senior advocate, said.