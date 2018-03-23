Gurgaon: MCG’s main office functioning without fire NoC since October 2016

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which is responsible for issuing no objection certificates (NoC) for fire safety across the district, has itself been functioning without requisite clearance since October 1, 2016, officials at the fire department have revealed.

This fact was brought to the notice of MCG officials in December 2017, when the fire department initiated a communication with the civic body regarding the expired NoC and fire safety violations at its office in sector 34. The area has been the MCG’s official address since February 2015, when it was taken on lease from the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda).

Both agencies are now passing the buck to each other.

“The expiry of the NoC is a serious matter, especially given that the MCG is the civic body that issues this certificate to buildings across the city. Concerned officials will be alerted about the matter and we will ensure that this does not occur in the future,” Yashpal Yadav, the MCG commissioner said.

“As per the mandate of the Urban Local Bodies, by virtue of being the building owner, it is Huda’s responsibility to reapply for the NoC,” said Yadav, who was the Huda administrator before joining as the MCG commissioner early this month.

Huda officials, however, when contacted, contradicted this claim, stating that according to the rent agreement, the “tenant” was responsible for reapplying for the NoC.

“At the time of occupying the building, the NoC for fire safety was in place and during the rent assessment meeting, it was decided that the tenant (MCG) would obtain future NoCs after occupying the building. However, the clause (of MCG renewing NoC) was not brought out in black and white,” Dr Chandrashekar Khare, the Huda administrator said.

According to fire department officials, MCG officials had been alerted about the lapsed NoC in December 2017.

During a routine inspection to check fire safety norms, fire department officials found that the MCG building was flouting several fire norms, which included leakages in water pipelines (as a result of which, the functioning of the water sprinkler systems could not be assessed), and missing fire hydrant valves and brass fire nozzles. According to fire department officials, the MCG had subsequently carried out a survey to check the sum that would be required to upgrade the facilities, which amounted to around ₹ 25 lakh.

Fire department officials, on condition of anonymity, said that they couldn’t send notices to ‘their own department (MCG) for renewing the fire NoC, but sent out this communication verbally.”

The fire department in Gurgaon is within the ambit of the MCG. Once fire department officials find buildings in violation of the NoC, they inform the MCG, and subsequently, the MCG issues a notice to concerned building owners.

YS Gupta, additional commissioner of the MCG, conceded that there was a short period when the civic body was guilty of flouting fire safety norms, but added that corrective measures were taken when the matter was brought to their notice.

“The issue was given priority and necessary upgrades in fire safety norms were carried out immediately,” Gupta said.

According to fire department officials, they haven’t received any letter from the MCG or the Huda for renewing the NoC yet.