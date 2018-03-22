Gurgaon: New GMDA office goes paperless to up operational efficiency

With an aim to improve efficiency, transparency and time-bound delivery of projects and services, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office has made its operations completely online, adopted a completely paperless functioning, starting Thursday. No other office in Gurgaon is completely paperless.

“Manual movement of files has been stopped in GMDA. We are currently working on scanning old files related to the functioning of the GMDA. All files that are being processed and the old ones, both, are being scanned by our GIS team in town and country planning (TCP) office in Chandigarh. For instance, all files related to change of land use (CLU) are now with the GMDA. Now, the authority will only accept new CLU applications online,” said V Umashankar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the GMDA.

Dr Sultan Singh, head of GIS Division, GMDA, “The GIS team is working with various departments to scan files and make the entire system digital.”

Stating that the aim of this exercise is to make the entire system more efficient and transparent, Umashankar said that there is no need to physically move files anymore.

“You cannot spot files on any table in the entire office. Now people don’t have to come with big bunches of files and I do not have to turn pages. Now, I can do all the work on my computer and I approve files quickly with digital signatures. If there is a query, I respond to it online. No manpower is required for the office and efficiency has improved as well,” he said, adding that the GMDA employees can also operate from outside the office.

Nearly 100 people work at the new GMDA office in Sector 32 which houses all departments that were earlier functioning out of multiple locations.

On Tuesday, the GMDA brought the city under one digital umbrella—OneMapGurugram—integrating every department of the district and making all information accessible for the public and administrative officials.

The one-stop portal is already being fed with relevant information and inputs for public and administrative purposes. The portal is based on Geographic Information System (GIS) and is being developed to ensure better delivery of master services related to water, roads, streetlights, sewers, city bus service and parks, among others.

The GMDA, which was formed in April 2017 after a decade of marathon political ups and downs, now covers all areas that were once under the MCG, right from the Delhi border, Jhajjar border, 2km beyond Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and Gwal Pahari towards Faridabad.

The new civic authority is creating and overseeing the execution of development plans, such as the Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex, Development Plan 2031, Farrukhnagar Draft Development Plan, Gwal Pahari, Bandhwari and Balola Development Plan, Sohna Development Plan, and Pataudi-Haily Mandi Development Plan.