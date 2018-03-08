Gurgaon: Waste collection service to start in all wards by March 31, says Ecogreen

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Yashpal Yadav met officials of Ecogreen, the concessionaire for the Bandhwari waste plant and door-to-door waste collection service, on Thursday.

Ecogreen’s functioning had come under criticism from councillors during the MCG’s House meeting on Wednesday. Councillors said that even though the concessionaire had officially started the service, there was little to show on the ground.

Yadav directed Ecogreen officials to extend the door-to-door waste collection project to all wards at the earliest and address residents’ complaints. The commissioner also directed Ecogreen to allot a deadline for each task and inform residents about the same to create transparency.

Ecogreen CEO Ankit Aggarwal said, “Ecogreen has launched door-to-door collection of waste in 26 wards of Gurgaon, and by March 31 all wards will boast of this facility. The company has also started a call centre where residents can lodge complaints related to waste collection.”

During the House meeting held on Wednesday, councillors had questioned officials about the door-to-door waste collection service, which was supposed to have been expended to all parts of the city by February, and sought an explanation for the delay.

Additionally, mayor Madhu Azad informed the House that the waste collection service was so far “only in 26 of the 35 wards and even in the wards where it was available, resident’s complained of poor collection and disposal”. She asked for an explanation from the MCG officials.

On Wednesday, Yadav had assured councillors that the matter will be brought to the concessionaire’s notice during Thursday’s meeting.

RS Rathee, the councillor of Ward 34, had also sought details of stamp duty paid by Ecogreen to the MCG. On August 14, 2017, a pact was inked by Haryana Urban Local Bodies, the MCG, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and Ecogreen for first integrated solid waste management project.

The agreement listed construction of a waste-to-energy plant at Bandhwari, door-to-door collection of waste and establishing a call centre for addressing issues related to waste collections.