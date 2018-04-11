Gurugram police catch 19-year-old criminal who escaped thrice from Rajasthan detention centre

He is a proclaimed offender, has escaped thrice from a detention centre in Rajasthan’s Alwar, did not stay in touch with anyone from his family for four years to avoid getting caught and he is 19 years old.

The elusive criminal, Gajender alias Gajju, was caught by the Gurugram police’s anti-snatching team on April 7 after a sustained investigation and raids at his numerous hideouts in Bhiwadi.

The accused has been involved in five burglaries in Gurugram alone, and several others in neighbouring districts of Rajasthan.

The police first zeroed in on Gajender when the anti-snatching cell was investigating a case of burglary. They saw similarities between the modus operandi of this case and a series of other crimes Gajender had committed.

“We decided to track him and went to his village, Ucchapur, in Alwar. We came to know that he is not in touch with his family, and has no friends. He maintains a low profile, and does not use a mobile phone. All this made it very difficult for us to track and catch him,” anti-snatching cell in-charge sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar said.

Kumar added that the accused started his criminal activities in 2012, when he was just 12 years old.

As Gajender kept changing his location, the anti-snatching cell made a special team to nab the elusive criminal, who allegedly burgled shops at night and took cash, mobile phones and laptops.

On his trail, the Gurugram police went to Alwar, Kishan Garh and Rewari, among other places, gathered information on him and developed contacts with persons with whom he had made contact in the past.

“He committed crimes alone, and before carrying out a hit, he would recce the place and area, and carry out the heist the very next night,” ACP (crime) Shamsher Singh said.

Police also said the accused used to sleep on pavements and outside shops he planned to loot.

What made him difficult to nab, police said, was the fact that he did not have many friends.

“We have found that he led a frugal life. He spent the money he looted on his daily needs. He kept shifting his locations every week, to avoid detection and capture,” Kumar said.

The accused was taken on a five-day police remand on April 8, during which time he was questioned, and will be presented before the court again on Friday. The accused has escaped three times from the detention centre in Alwar. The last time he was under detention was in March 2015. The Rajasthan Police has since been on the lookout for Gajender.