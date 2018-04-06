Gurugram: Traffic officer hit by car after it jumps signal at Kushal Chowk

A traffic police officer was hit by a Swift while he was trying to stop the vehicle which broke a signal at Kushal chowk near the Saint xavier school in Sector 49 on Wednesday.

The car owner, who was driving rashly, did not stop his vehicle after being signalled by the officer and instead, hit him before escaping from the spot. The victim, identified as constable Surender Singh, a native of Bhiwani, was taken to the Civil Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the police said.

On Thursday, Singh was managing traffic at Kushal chowk when suddenly the driver broke the signal. Singh ran after the car and tried to stop it, but the driver pressed the accelerator and escaped leaving him injured. ASI Suaj Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that since the traffic officer was injured, he couldn’t note down the number of the car. He, however, said that the police are probing the matter and will nab the culprit soon.