Gurugram triple murder: Police hunt in Aravallis yields no clue

About 250 police personnel carried out a combing operation in the Aravalli hills for clues in the triple murder case on Thursday. Personnel from eight police stations and the Indian Reserve Battalion were called in to comb the area.

Three persons, two women and a man, were found dead with their throats slit in the Aravalli forest area near Ghamroj village, loacted 15km from Gurugram, on Tuesday.

The police conceded that they were unsuccessful in finding any leads. Meanwhile, ‘owing to technical issues’, the post-mortem report has been delayed and it is yet to be ascertained whether the two women were raped before being murdered.

Eyewitnesses had told the police that a fourth person, the husband of one of the women victims, was seen entering the forest early Tuesday. He is yet to traced and is the prime suspect in the case, the police said.

“A combing operation was carried out by 250 police personnel near the place where the bodies were found. However, operation yielded no clue. Sniffer dogs were used on Tuesday to get some lead on the suspect and we are expanding our search to obtain further clues,” inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO of Bhondsi police station, said.

“There is some technical issue with the software at the post-mortem centre and, hence, we haven’t received the report yet. Once we get that, we can determine whether the women were raped or not, and, accordingly, charges can be added to the FIR,” Kumar said.

He said the husband of the woman is crucial to the investigation.

The three persons, who hailed from Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, worked as daily-wage earners in the city and had entered the forest area on Tuesday morning to collect firewood.

They were living on rent in Ghamroj village, situated on the foothills of the Aravallis in Sohna.

Police suspect that the equipment carried for cutting firewood could have been used to kill the three and there could have been more than one person involved in the crime.

However, they are yet to trace the suspect or find any evidence, aside from a clump of hair found in the palm of one of the dead women.