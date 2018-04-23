Manesar air filter plant gutted, flames doused after six hours

A single-storey air filter plant in Sector 3, Manesar, was gutted in a fire on Monday morning. However, no injury was reported in the incident.

According to officials of the fire department, the fire broke out at Sanguine Tech, located on plot number 88, and they got word of it around 5am. They said it took them nearly six hours to bring the fire under control.

Officials said there were no workers at the plant when the fire broke out. They said that a passerby noticed flames at the unit and alerted the fire department.

Officials said that it is likely that the fire spread by the time they were alerted, as the unit is located in a fairly secluded area. “By the time the first fire tender had reached the spot, the building was completely engulfed in flames. There is a possibility that the fire went unnoticed for a long duration,” IS Kashyap, fire safety officer, said.

Kashyap said that the fire fighters also found it difficult to enter the building.

“The gate of the plant was locked and it took us a while to break it open. It delayed our fire fighting effort. Two fire tenders each were sent from the IMT Manesar and Sector 29 fire brigades and another was rushed from the Sector 37 fire brigade,” Kashyap said.

Officials said that the fire was contained by 7am. However, even after the flames were put out, small bursts of fire continued till 10am as the plant had several flammable objects.

Officials suspect that the fire was caused by a short circuit. They said that an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the blaze.

They also said that the owners of the plant did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department and they are in the process of assessing extent of damage with the owner.

“The fire was caused by a short circuit and we are in the process of determining the extent of damage with the help of fire department officials,” Harish Sharma, the owner of the plant, said. However, Sharma skirted questions on why he didn’t apply for an NOC from the fire department.

The city has, in the recent past, reported several fire incidents.

On January 8, a major fire broke out at a helmet-manufacturing factory in Sector 8, Manesar. While no injury was reported in the incident, fire officials said goods worth lakhs were gutted.

On May 29, 2016, a fire broke out at the Manesar plant of Subros Limited, which manufactures air conditioners and transport refrigerator systems.