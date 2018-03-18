Permit renewal of liquor shop miffs residents in DLF Phase-3

Despite a long-standing protest by residents, the excise and taxation department of Gurgaon has renewed the licence of a liquor shop along Moulsari Road in DLF Phase-3.

The residents of DLF Phase-3 have been protesting against the liquor shop for a year stating that the liquor shop is close to a government primary school and is surrounded by residential buildings. In the past, residents complained to authorities concerned that the vend leads to snarls as a large number of people come here to buy liquor.

The land on which the liquor shop is located belongs to a local resident of Nathupur village.

Dr Shivani Tomar, president of Khwahishein Foundation, an NGO that helps in maintaining the neighbourhood school, said, “The liquor shop is a big problem as it located just at 50 to 60 yards (50 metres approximately) from the school. Many a time, we have had drunk people enter the school premises; there are women teachers and senior girl students in the school. In the evening, when the school is closed, people enter the campus and consume alcohol and throw bottles on the playground.”

The state excise policy clearly stipulates that liquor vends cannot operate within 150 metres of a religious place or a recognised educational institute.

“On March 13, we gave a representation to Snehlata, the deputy excise and taxation commissioner of Gurgaon, seeking her intervention in shifting the liquor shop from Moulsari Road to another, more appropriate place. This is a fully residential area; this is no place for a liquor shop at all. The liquor shop, which has an adjoining ahahta (a seating area to consume liquor and eat) is a big nuisance. In September, a school boy was killed here after two groups shot at each other,” Naveen Rangera, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association DLF Phase-3, said.

The residents said that another liquor shop is located in Block U as well.

Area councillor Kusum Lala Yadav said, “I have received several complaints from women residents. I will meet the excise officials in this regard.”

Snehlata Yadav, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) of Gurgaon, said, “I will inspect the site to verify the complaints of the residents against the liquor shop.”