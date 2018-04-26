 Woman forced to give birth in Gurgaon ambulance, baby dies | gurgaon | Hindustan Times
Woman forced to give birth in Gurgaon ambulance, baby dies

The woman’s husband has alleged that the doctors and other hospital staff were negligent.

gurgaon Updated: Apr 26, 2018 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Civil Hospital in Gurgaon allegedly refused to admit the woman stating "complications in delivery".

A 28-year-old eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly forced to deliver her baby in an ambulance after doctors of Civil Hospital, Gurgaon, refused to admit her on Wednesday and referred her to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, stating “complications in delivery”.

The newborn died soon after birth. The chief medical officer has ordered a probe into the matter.

The woman’s husband has alleged that the doctors and other hospital staff were negligent and did not take the case seriously.

