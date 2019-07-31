22-year-old man accused of raping minor girl gets 10 years in prison

gurugram

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:47 IST

A city court on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man, who was found guilty of raping a minor girl in 2017, to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000.

Additional sessions judge Raj Rani Gupta pronounced the sentence for the accused man, Ishu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and held him guilty of raping the victim. Half of the total fine amount would be given to the victim and the rest to the district legal service authority. If the accused man fails to pay up, the convict will have to undergo one additional year of imprisonment, stated the order.

According to police, on February 20, 2017, a woman complained to city police station that her 14-year-old daughter was raped by the accused, who was a neighbour. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under section 6 of the POCSO Act. The woman in her complaint had mentioned that the accused lured her daughter, took her to an isolated place and raped her. The minor was rescued by her mother and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed rape. The police later arrested the accused from Uttar Pradesh.

The police filed a charge sheet and after two years of trial, the court on Tuesday awarded imprisonment. The accused, who was out on bail, was arrested and sent to Bhondsi jail.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil, on Tuesday, announced a reward of ₹5,000 for sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, the investigation officer of the case, for collecting evidence and properly presenting it in the court that led to the conviction.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 03:47 IST