22-year-old woman kills self; family accuses cops of harassment

gurugram

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:58 IST

A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Rajender Park area on Saturday. Her family alleged that she had committed suicide due to “humiliation and torture” by Faridabad Police.

As per the complaint, a crime unit of Sector 19 of Faridabad Police raided the house of a person named Shankar, who has been accused in a case of a cyber crime, on Thursday night. Family members of the accused alleged they were tortured the entire night in their house, taken to the crime unit in Faridabad next morning and subjected to third-degree abuse. They alleged that the deceased woman, who was the sister of the accused, committed suicide due to “humiliation and torture” of the family by the police.

Naintara, the wife of the accused, claimed she was unaware about the activities of her husband. “Whenever I asked him about his work, he used refused to divulge anything,” she said. According to Naintara, a police team knocked on her house on Thursday night and the moment she opened the door they slapped her and asked her about her husband. “They made me and my sister-in-law law(victim) stand in a corner of the house and kicked us They took me into a police van and physically abused me in the moving van,” said Naintara.

Sandeep, a relative of the accused, in his complaint filed with Rajendra Park police station, mentioned that he received a call from the deceased seeking help. “She told me that Naitara was picked up by the police. At around 6.30am on Friday, I reached her home. The moment I got inside the house, cops took away my mobile, wallet and everything I had. They abused me and other members of the family. They took us to the crime unit of Sector 19 in Faridabad. They forced me to stand naked and subjected me to police torture,” said Sandeep. Later in the evening they were released and they came back to Gurgaon and narrated the entire incident to the victim. Fearing police action, the victim committed suicide.

“We came back and shared our ordeal with the victim. I told her that if Shankar was not caught soon the police will treat her in a similar manner. Fearing police torture, she committed suicide,” alleged Naintara.

Spokesperson of Faridabad police, Sube Singh, said Shankar and few others have been accused in a case of cyber fraud wherein they used to clone SIM cards of people in the name of porting their phone numbers. They used to empty out the bank account of the target. A case in this regard is registered at the cyber police station of Faridabad.

“The Faridabad police team was in Gurgaon on Thursday to arrest Shankar. He tried to run over the cops with his bike and managed to escape with the help of his family members. Faridabad police has registered a case at Badhshahpur police station in this regard against Shankar and his family members for obstructing government work and attacking policemen. Those who helped the accused will be arrested soon,” said Singh, adding that the family members were never tortured.