24-year-old beaten to death with sticks in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:06 IST

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by at least four men in Shiv Nagar, Sector 10A, on Saturday afternoon. The police said that the man had a criminal history and there were 11 cases registered against him.

The police have identified four of the suspects by their first names as Akash, Praveen, Dhilu, and Bhupi. The police said that at least two more suspects are yet to be identified. They were acquainted with the victim.

According to the police, Deepak, the victim, was a resident of Shakti Park, Sector 10A. He was allegedly involved in 11 cases, including assault and a few under the Arms Act. The police said that he was declared as “bad character” (a person who has a criminal history) at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

The police said Deepak was killed in an incident that took place on Saturday around 2 pm when he stepped out of his house to meet his acquaintances.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime said, “Deepak had an altercation with the suspects. He was severely beaten and succumbed to his injuries later on Saturday. We have identified four of the suspects. At least two more are unidentified. They are yet to be arrested. Deepak had a criminal history. We are investigating the case.” A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the alleged altercation took place due to personal enmity.

The police said that after the incident, Deepak’s friends rushed him to a hospital in the city where he died while undergoing treatment in the evening.

The victim’s cousin said that he had left home saying that he would return within 10 minutes. “The incident took place near our house . His friends got involved in a fight. Deepak tried to sort out the argument but he was beaten with sticks and rods.” The police said that the victim’s body was returned to his family members after the autopsy on Saturday.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Shivaji Nagar police station on Saturday.

