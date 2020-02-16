25-year-old man killed in accident on Southern Peripheral Road

gurugram

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:39 IST

A 25-year-old man died when the car he was driving allegedly collided with a canter truck after hitting a road divider and losing balance on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur on Saturday. The police said that the car was travelling just behind the canter truck when the accident took place.

According to the police, the victim, Chetan Yadav, was a resident of Badshahpur. He was studying in a college. The incident took place on Saturday around 2.15pm when he was driving his Maruti Suzuki Swift car on the SPR.

In the police complaint, Gajinder Yadav, victim’s relative, who was present near the spot, said that he and an acquaintance were having a tea at a tea stall when they allegedly saw a canter truck coming from the direction of the toll plaza at a high speed. The car was travelling just behind the truck when it lost balance and suddenly pulled over. The victim could not halt his car and collided with the vehicle.

“When I ran towards the car, I saw that the driver was my uncle’s son, Chetan. We got him out of the car and took him to Medanta Medicity hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Gajinder said in the FIR. The police said that the victim had sustained fatal injuries on his face and head.

Fateh Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Badshahpur police station, said, “The canter truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot. The truck’s registration number belongs to Haryana. We are trying to trace the owner. The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.” He added that the victim’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Saturday.