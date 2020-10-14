e-paper
Home / Gurugram / 28-year-old man shot at in Budhera

28-year-old man shot at in Budhera

gurugram Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot at by an unidentified person in Budhera area on Monday late night. The police said he suffered one gunshot wound in the chest and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, where his condition is stable.

The police said they received information of the incident on Tuesday morning from a hospital in Budhera. The accused person is yet to be identified.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, “In the initial statement, the victim said that he was inebriated in a field somewhere in Budhera and could not recall the specific time or location. He said that he had been drinking liquor at the same spot for two successive days. In the stupor, he claimed, he could not remember who shot at him. He did not mention any enmity with anyone.”

The police said the man claimed that it was only after he felt some pain in his upper body, he noticed that blood was oozing from his chest. A passerby took him to a hospital in Budhera and he was later referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

“His condition is stable. We are corroborating the chain of events. No arrests have been made so far,” said the police official quoted above.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused person under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday, said the police.

