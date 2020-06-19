e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 3 state government employees booked for failing to report for Covid duty

3 state government employees booked for failing to report for Covid duty

gurugram Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Thursday booked three state government employees — a clerk, an executive engineer and a school teacher — for allegedly failing to report for Covid-19 duty. The police said the case was registered after a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) filed a police complaint at Civil Lines police station.

According to the police, the accused persons were deputed as liaison officials and were tasked with assisting migrant workers to board the Shramik Special trains to return to their respective states.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “In the complaint, the SDM stated that during an audit, it was found that a clerk from the excise department, a government school teacher and an executive engineer from the construction division had failed to report for their duties during the lockdown. The accused persons had neither informed their senior officials of their absence nor had they taken permission for the same.” The official added that the police had initiated a probe and no arrests have been made so far.

The police said the accused persons were posted at Tau Devi Lal stadium, where hundreds of migrant workers had camped before they were sent to their respective home towns in buses and trains. The complaint was lodged on Thursday, following which an FIR was registered.

A case was registered against the accused persons under Section 56 (failure of officer in duty or his connivance at the contravention of the provisions of this Act) of the Disaster Management at Civil Lines police station, said the police.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In