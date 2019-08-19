32-yr-old civic body staff member dies after truck hits his motorcycle

gurugram

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 06:14 IST

A 32-year-old man was killed after a truck allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding at Vatika Chowk on Friday.

According to the police, Sanjay Kumar, the victim, was a resident of Bichhor village, Nuh. He was employed with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram as a sanitation worker. The victim is survived by his wife, three-year-old daughter and two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Police said the man’s brother, who was riding a different motorcycle, did not sustain any injury during the incident.

The incident took place on Friday around 9pm, when he was returning from Naharpur Rupa village to his house.

Rohit, Sanjay’s brother, said, “He had gone to his in-laws’ house with his family in Naharpur Rupa village to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. The following day, the accident took place when he was returning to his home on his motorcycle. I was following him on my motorcycle. ” He added that Sanjay’s wife and children had gone home by public transport.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The truck hit the victim’s motorcycle from behind. The driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot. He is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the matter.”

Rohit said Sanjay sustained injuries on his head, ears and hands. “I rushed him to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station on Saturday.

According to police records, so far this month at least 14 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the city. Gurugram has the highest number of road fatalities in Haryana, shows data gathered by Haryana Vision Zero, an initiative by the state government to address road safety.

Hit-and-run on

KMP expressway

In another incident, a man was killed after an unidentified car allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding on KMP Expressway on Saturday. Police said the man’s brother, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, Sharanpal, the deceased, was a resident of Jhajjar and worked as a security guard at a private company in the city.

The incident took place on Saturday around 9.30pm when both the victims were returning home from Bilaspur on the motorcycle.

“We were on KMP Expressway, going towards Sultanpur toll plaza. A white car came and hit our motorcycle from the back. Due to the impact of the collision, my brother and I fell on the road. His head hit the divider and road,” Sharanpal’s brother said in the FIR. He added that the driver of the car stopped at the spot for a few moments and fled after that.

Rajender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Farrukhnagar police station said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 06:14 IST