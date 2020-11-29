e-paper
Home / Gurugram / 42-year-old man dies by suicide in Pataudi

42-year-old man dies by suicide in Pataudi

gurugram Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 42-year-old man from Bhora Kalan village in Pataudi died by suicide on Friday after being allegedly harassed by a woman who had extorted money from him and was putting pressure on him to pay more, said the police.

According to the police, the victim had consumed poison and, when his situation deteriorated, he informed his family members, who rushed him to a private hospital. He died while undergoing treatment.

A single-page, handwritten suicide note was recovered from his pocket, in which he blamed the woman for his death, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased man used to work as a driver for a bank and lived with his wife and two children in the village. Three days ago, he had informed his brother that a woman was harassing him and was asking for money.

Pankhuri Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, said that the family had no clue of the woman and had never met her. “The man had left behind a suicide note alleging that a woman was forcing him to commit suicide. We are yet to identify the suspect and have started investigating the case,” she said.

The police said the deceased was suspecting that if he did not pay more money, then the woman would book him in a false rape case. Fearing social stigma, he ended his life, said the police.

“My brother was depressed for last few days. He had stopped eating and talking to anyone. On Friday, he narrated his ordeal to me and I tried to console him. However, by that time, he had already consumed poison,” said bother of the deceased.

A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered at Bilaspur police station on Friday late evening.

The police has taken the call detail records of the deceased and are trying to identify the suspect.

The exact amount of money paid to the woman is yet to be conformed but the family is suspecting that the woman had probably extracted more than ₹10 lakh, said the police.

