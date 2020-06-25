47-year-old driver shot at by two men in Bhondsi

gurugram

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:57 IST

Two men shot at a 47-year-old man near Alipur in Bhondsi Wednesday over an alleged personal enmity, police said. The victim is said to be in a critical condition after being shot in the chest.

The police said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the two suspects who are on the run currently.

The victim has been identified as Maharaj Singh, a tractor-trolley driver from Bharatpur, in Rajasthan, who transports wheat to the city. According to the police, the incident took place around 8.40pm when Singh had stopped for a break at a roadside restaurant on Sohna road.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Singh had parked his tractor trolley in the parking area of the eatery and was taking a nap when two men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them walked up to him and shot him in the chest. He collapsed and an acquaintance took him to a hospital in Sohna.”

In his statement to the police, Singh identified the shooter as one Mahender and his aide as Bunty. A preliminary probe found that Singh had loaned ₹8 lakh to Mahender and the two were on bitter terms after Singh demanded his money back. Mahender was expressing reluctance and had told him that he was still trying to arrange the money, which had caused a rift between the two, said Subash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram Police.

Singh was referred to the Sector 10 civil hospital where his condition is said to be critical. He suffered one bullet wound in his chest. The police said the suspects, both from Bharatpur, are at large.

A case has been registered against the suspects under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Bhondsi police station on Thursday, the police said.