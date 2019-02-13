After cabs, thieves in Gurugram now targeting shared autos to rob people

A man was allegedly robbed of Rs 2,000 by four people after being offered a shared ride in an auto rickshaw from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram, the police said on Tuesday. This is the second case in February in which criminals have used an auto rickshaw to offer shared rides and rob a passenger. There have been at least nine such cases involving cabs and auto rickshaws in Gurugram this year so far.

The victim, Vijay, in his late 20s, was taken to a lane behind the Civil Hospital and robbed, said Chander Prakash, station house officer(sho), Civil Lines police station. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station under section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal CODE(IPC). No arrests have been made so far.

The victim, hailing from Uttarakhand, works in a private company in the city and was on his way home in Patel Nagar after work, when he was robbed, the police said.

“There are multiple such gangs operating in the city, and three units of the CIA (crime investigation agency) are trying to nab the accused. We have not identified any of the accused and are yet to find any CCTV footage of the cases,” said Narender Bijarnia, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime). The DCP said that the police have increased patrolling in the evening and at night to nab the accused.

Hundreds of people take shared rides, mostly in cabs, to return home after work due to lack of public transport in the city. The main areas from where people take shared rides include Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk.

After about 15 such cases were reported in a span of two months in the end of 2018, the city police had, on December 17, arrested a four-member gang for allegedly robbing people, after offering shared rides on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. In January, another gang, which had a similar modus operandi, was busted.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 15:01 IST