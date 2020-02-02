e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Bhondsi inmate who fled from custody still on the run; escape vehicle confiscated

Bhondsi inmate who fled from custody still on the run; escape vehicle confiscated

gurugram Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a group of 10 men suspected to have a criminal history allegedly opened fire at a prison van and fled with two undertrial prisoners on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, the police said that they confiscated one more car used by the suspects during the incident on Sunday. The police had earlier arrested one of the two undertrial prisoners and two other suspects who were involved in the incident.

According to the police, the suspected criminals allegedly came to the spot in three vehicles—Maruti Suzuki Ritz, Swift Dzire and Mahindra Scorpio. On Sunday, while searching for the other suspects and their vehicles, the police found the Swift Dzire near Mohtabad village, Faridabad. The police had earlier confiscated the Scorpio, 11 imported automatic pistols, one power pump gun, and 150 cartridges.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that police teams from Gurugram and Faridabad are searching for the suspects and one of the undertrial prisoners who fled the spot.

On Saturday, five police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were escorting seven undertrial prisoners from Faridabad court to Bhondsi Jail when a group of men allegedly fired at the van and punctured its tyres. The police had said that the ASI sustained injures and others escaped narrowly. The suspects then allegedly freed the two prisoners and fled the spot.

The police had chased the group and managed to arrest three persons, including one of the undertrial prisoners, after an encounter in Sikrona village in Faridabad. The arrested men were identified as Naresh Sethi, Kapil, and Dhan Singh. Sandeep, the other undertrial prisoner, and the remaining suspects are yet to be arrested.

top news
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news