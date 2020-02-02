Bhondsi inmate who fled from custody still on the run; escape vehicle confiscated

gurugram

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:23 IST

A day after a group of 10 men suspected to have a criminal history allegedly opened fire at a prison van and fled with two undertrial prisoners on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, the police said that they confiscated one more car used by the suspects during the incident on Sunday. The police had earlier arrested one of the two undertrial prisoners and two other suspects who were involved in the incident.

According to the police, the suspected criminals allegedly came to the spot in three vehicles—Maruti Suzuki Ritz, Swift Dzire and Mahindra Scorpio. On Sunday, while searching for the other suspects and their vehicles, the police found the Swift Dzire near Mohtabad village, Faridabad. The police had earlier confiscated the Scorpio, 11 imported automatic pistols, one power pump gun, and 150 cartridges.

A police officer privy to the investigation said that police teams from Gurugram and Faridabad are searching for the suspects and one of the undertrial prisoners who fled the spot.

On Saturday, five police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were escorting seven undertrial prisoners from Faridabad court to Bhondsi Jail when a group of men allegedly fired at the van and punctured its tyres. The police had said that the ASI sustained injures and others escaped narrowly. The suspects then allegedly freed the two prisoners and fled the spot.

The police had chased the group and managed to arrest three persons, including one of the undertrial prisoners, after an encounter in Sikrona village in Faridabad. The arrested men were identified as Naresh Sethi, Kapil, and Dhan Singh. Sandeep, the other undertrial prisoner, and the remaining suspects are yet to be arrested.