Cash, hard drive, data stolen from DLF1 office, cops suspect insider

Burglars broke into the office of a private consultancy company in DLF Phase 1 and allegedly decamped with Rs 4.5 lakh cash, $2,000, silver idols, two Mont Blanc collectible pens, four hard drives, company data, several personal documents and digital signatures of company staffers, police said Thursday.

According to police, the incident could took place between 12.30am and 7am Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Burglars removed a window pane and safety grill to enter the premises, police said, adding they suspect an insider to be involved as the stolen hard drives had company’s data backup of last 10 years and could be misused.

DLF 1 station house officer Sanjeev Kumar said the theft bid was planned and could be the handiwork of professionals as no fingerprints were found at the scene of crime. “The burglars first tried to enter the premises by breaking the lock on the main entrance door, but could not get past the strong room. It is suspected that they then broke the window,” Kumar said.

The complainant, an employee of the firm, said the gardener saw the broken locks around 8.25am and called him. “The office had been ransacked; burglars had detached the electronic safe from the almirah. The cupboards and the drawers had been thoroughly searched,” the complainant said.

Police said no CCTV cameras were set up on or near the office.

“It is uncertain how many burglars committed the theft. According to the complaint, neighbours had spotted an auto-rickshaw with three men and another unknown man was seen near the property by a neighbour who was walking his dog. We are questioning neighbours to trace the suspects,” Kumar said.

A case was registered against unidentified accused under IPC sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 457 (house-trespass or house-breaking).

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 03:55 IST