CM networks with Japanese investors at Manesar golf club

gurugram

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 20:33 IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana is ranked first in Northern India and third across the country in ease of doing business rankings of the World Bank, according to an official release by the district administration.

Khattar made the statement during the India-Japan Golf networking meeting held at the Classic Golf and Country Club on Hasanpur-Tavadu Road, near IMT Manesar, on Saturday.

The meet was organised with the objective of increasing the investment of Japanese companies in Haryana. There are more than 600 Japanese companies functioning in Haryana.

Khattar said that India and Japan are complementary to each other, socially and economically.

He said that in India, Haryana is becoming the first choice of investors, providing a pleasant and safe environment to multinational companies. In such a situation, Japan also has an important role in the social and economic development of Haryana.

“Both countries are acting as big partners in the world and many multinational Japanese companies are established in Haryana. In the field of trade and investment, Haryana is progressing happily with Japan, whose basis is friendship, trust and cooperation. There are many industrial sectors, such as electronics, automobiles, textiles, medical equipment, renewable energy and food processing, in which Haryana has given space for Japan to invest,” Khattar said in the release.

He further told Japanese investors that Haryana is small in terms of area, but is responsible for 3.5 per cent of the national economy. He also said that Haryana has the highest per capita income among the big states of India and the state’s GDP is continuously growing, at a rate of about 12% per annum, with the manufacturing and services sector contributing about 86% to the state’s economy.

“Haryana is moving forward with full vigour and new energy towards the industrial revolution. Haryana ranks first in North India and third in the country in the ease of doing business ranking done by the World Bank,” said Khattar.

He also expressed happiness about the significant increase in the investments being made by Japanese companies. Hence, the government is extending full support to keep this close relationship going, said officials.