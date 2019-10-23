Construction for underpass starts at Huda City Centre, traffic advisory likely by GMDA

gurugram

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:51 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started constructing an underpass at the Huda City Centre to smoothen vehicular movement from Signature Tower towards Bakhtawar Chowk via Huda City Centre Metro station.

The authority is likely to issue a traffic advisory on Monday after meeting with the traffic police.

The L-shaped unidirectional underpass is approximately 700 metres long and will make the Huda City Centre crossing traffic signal-free and end the traffic chaos at the roundabout near Gate No 3 of the Metro station.

The convergence of Metro riders in large number, auto-rickshaws (sharing and non-sharing), e-rickshaws, cabs, passenger ferry buses, private vehicles, etc., make traffic around the roundabout too disorganised to be managed by the traffic police.

The construction firm has blocked one lane of the three-lane carriageway—in the direction of the Metro station towards Bakhtawar Chowk—near Taj Vivanta Hotel.

Besides that, the GMDA will also restrict the entry and exit of Metro riders near Gate No 3 of the Metro station. It might also restrict the movement and parking of auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws.

“We have to create space for digging near Gate No 3 and that will restrict the entry and exit of Metro passengers. We will issue a traffic advisory by Monday. We will also ensure that present vehicular movement from Signature Tower towardsBakhtawar Chowk is not disturbed,” Jitender Mittal, chief engineer, GMDA, said.

The GMDA will open the underpass for traffic on June 30 next year.

The Huda City Centre Metro station is the terminating point of the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. The road outside is choked by auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cabs offering last-mile connectivity, causing a traffic mess. The GMDA had planned an underpass and a low-rise flyover there in April 2017.

The flyover, which is likely to be opened for traffic on November 30, will bring relief to commuters, providing them signal-free travel from Golf Course Road to Sohna Road and vice versa.

The total cost of the project, including the flyover and underpass, is ₹42 crore.

Currently, vehicular movement between Vyapar Kendra (Sushant Lok 1) and Bakhtawar Chowk via the Huda City Centre is blocked due to the flyover construction.

Vishnu Khanna, a resident of Sushant Lok 1, said, “We go to the GMDA office at Sector 32 near Medanta Hospital via the Signature Tower road in front of the Huda City Centre was blocked for traffic in August for the flyover construction. This is a 7km-long route, but the flyover will reduce the distance to 3km only.

