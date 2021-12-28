Cops link 10 murders to Binder Gujjar

gurugram

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:15 IST

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police on Sunday linked more than 10 murder cases over the last decade to gangster Virender, alias Binder Gujjar, who was brought to the city on a production warrant from Mumbai’s Taloja jail in the last fortnight.

According to an official, the special team, taking action as per the directions of senior officers, arrested Gujjar on a production warrant for the murder of Ashok Kumar (25) in Gurugram, an incident that dates back to 2015. Gujjar is incarcerated in the Mumbai jail for the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli.

The police said that Gujjar has confessed to the murder of Ashok Kumar, who was his driver then, when Gujjar was a city councillor. Kumar was found shot dead on Basai Road by unknown persons while he was returning home. He was a resident of Arjun Nagar and was Gujjar’s driver and his gunman, said police. Kumar was also a criminal and had been involved in over a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and other crimes.

“During the eight-day remand, Gujjar disclosed that he had shot dead Kumar and then hatched a conspiracy against his rival gangster Sandeep Gadoli by falsely implicating him as Kumar’s brother. Gujjar was sent to judicial custody on Saturday,” said Varun Dahiya, inspector, special task force.

Gujjar had allegedly got one Raju Sethi killed in Sector 5 in 2015 through contract killers, including Kallu, a wanted man against whom 17 cases are registered across police stations in the city. Kallu is alleged to have committed murders and robberies on the directions of Gujjar.

The Gurugram police had arrested Gujjar on October 18, 2019, as a pre-emptive measure to ensure that the general elections are not disturbed. The police said that they had received several complaints against him, alleging he was trying to influence people to vote for candidates he was supporting.

The police said that Gujjar’s involvement in leading the police to Gadoli was allegedly established during the investigation, when it was found that he was allegedly constantly in touch with Gadoli’s live-in partner and had tipped off the police about his location. The family of Gadoli also alleged that he never used a mobile phone while on the run, but never objected to his partner using one.

A team of the Gurugam police had gunned down Gadoli at a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

Later, a case of fake encounter was filed and eight people, including four policemen, were arrested by the Mumbai Police. The family had named 11 persons in the FIR after the Supreme Court ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file an FIR based on their complaint.

“Gujjar had paid a huge amount to the city police to kill my brother. My brother’s live-in partner was in touch with Gujjar. She kept sharing his location with Gujjar, following which the police reached the hotel. She was with my brother when he was killed in Mumbai,” Kavita, Gadoli’s sister, alleged.

Officials of the Gurugram police arrested in connection with the encounter continue to remain in a Mumbai jail.