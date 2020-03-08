Corona scare: Residents screen visitors, avoid food delivery

gurugram

As the city gets besieged by the fear of an outbreak of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), residents are going out of their way to ensure that they stay safe. They are doing everything they can to prevent being infected — from being absent from social gatherings to cancelling travel plans. The steps are being taken by individuals, condominiums and official establishments alike.

For Vallari Srivastav, a resident of Sector 46, ordering take-outs stopped being an option as soon as she learnt about the virus and how easily it spreads through contact. “It has almost been two weeks since I ordered food. Coronavirus is contagious, and I am scared that someone or the other, such as the cook or the delivery guy, might cough and sneeze contaminating the food, thereby infecting me and my family. Therefore, no ordering in as of now,” said Srivastav.

Management authorities of condominiums are taking precautionary measures to restrict the entry of people with flu-like symptoms inside the residency. While some have installed screening processes using infrared digital thermometers at gates, others are advising residents to stop door-step delivery of food services for the time being. “Please avoid all food delivery services and e-commerce delivery services till further notice. If something critical is required, please note that residents can opt for ‘leave at the gate’ or if it is a cash-on-delivery option, the resident will need to come and collect the delivery from the gate if feasible. We however advise to refrain from ordering anything for the next couple of weeks or till further notice. If you are handling any such outside delivery please have the delivery boy and yourself wash your hands. Facility is provided at the gate (sic),” read a notice issued by the estate manager of DLF Pinnacle, Jai Yadav.

For several residents, travel plans, both domestic and international have been put on hold. For senior citizens, concerns exist as those above the age of 50 years is said to be the most vulnerable. “My in-laws were supposed to go to Japan in May for my nephew’s graduation but we decided to cancel the trip despite the losses. Both of them are above the age of 80 and my father-in-law has diabetes, so it is best to not travel,” said Shalini Gupta, a resident of La Lagune, Sector 54.

Restaurants in the CyberHub, in DLF Phase-2, have opted for preventive steps to combat the virus by increasing sanitation measures. Hand sanitiser bottles are a common sight at the desks of ushers in several restaurants. “We have placed hand sanitsers in the common area and the staff are wearing gloves constantly to protect themselves,” said Ashish Rauthan, manager, Viet: Nom.

At sports store, Decathlon, sanitsers have been kept at the check-out counters and the help desk. Staff at the store informed the authorities distributed pollution masks among the staff. “For the time being, we have been advised to avoid handshakes, we are doing fist bumps instead,” said Nutan Vashisht, an employee at the store.

Cancelling social events is another common step being taken by residencies to avoid large gatherings. At Emaar Palm Drive in Sector 66, last-minute cancellations were carried out for a dinner on the eve of the society’s women’s day marathon for residents.

“We were supposed to have a get-together-cum-dinner but decided to drop the idea. We still had the marathon,” said Reetu Sirohi, one of the organisers of the marathon.