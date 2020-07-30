Criminal action against officials if found involved in illegal registries: Haryana deputy CM

gurugram

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that criminal action would be taken against officials found involved in illegal registration of property deeds in the state.

On Wednesday, the state had asked the criminal investigation department (CID) to look cases of small agricultural land being sold off without the requisite no-objection certificate.

Chautala said the government was contemplating bringing an ordinance to plug loopholes in the law being used to carry out such illegal property deeds. Once the probe is over, the government would also revise the illegal registeries that have been carried out in violation of section 7A of Haryana urban areas act, he said.

“An inquiry is being conducted into the matter of illegal property deeds being registered not only in Gurugram but other parts of the state as well. All those involved in these irregularities, whether they are revenue department officials, officials from town and country planning department, urban local bodies or others who have facilitated these violations, will not only face suspension but criminal action would be initiated against them,” said Chautala, while interacting with media persons at John Hall in Civil Lines.

Chautala’s statement assumes significance as registries in violation of rules have been allegedly carried out by the revenue department even during the lockdown period. An RTI reply filed by a city based activist had also revealed that between April 20 to May 4, 129 such registries were carried out by the district revenue department. It was because of these revelations that Haryana government has ordered a ban on registry of properties from July 22 to May 17.

On Wednesday, the CM Flying Squad, which is a wing of state CID department, said that it was probing the matter related to illegal registries and information had been sought from the revenue department in this regard.

When asked why irregularities pertaining to departments he was holding such as excise and revenue were being exposed, Chautala said that this was due to the fact that he was prompt in taking action against the violations. “These irregularities are brought out in the open and strict action is taken against the culprits instead of brushing these matters under the carpet, which shows we mean business and are transparent,” he said.