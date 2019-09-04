DLF Phase 1: Four police officers suspended in Gurugram for torturing domestic help over theft allegation

gurugram

Two women police officers were suspended and two other officers, including a station house officer, stripped of authority on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a 30-year-old domestic help at the DLF Phase 1 police station after she was detained for interrogation on suspicion of theft, the police said.

The incident came to light when the victim’s family, who hail from Assam, and her friends protested outside the DLF Phase 1 police station on Wednesday around 9am.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said he had ordered a probe after the community members shared pictures of injuries, internal and external, on the woman’s body. “I have suspended two police officers from the police station concerned and two others were sent to the police lines with immediate effect. Also, a departmental inquiry was marked against them. ACP Usha Kundu will submit a report within three days following which action will be taken against them,” he said.

One of the suspended officials is an assistant sub-inspector and the other is a constable.

The police said the woman, who works in Block H of DLF Phase 1, was called to the police station on Tuesday along with two other domestic helps working in the same house after her employer filed a complaint of theft of cash and jewellery and ruled out the role of any outsider. A case of theft was registered on Tuesday, the police said.

The police said all the three suspects were called to the police station for interrogation.

“The woman was taken inside a room and was given third-degree torture. She has injuries all over her body. The police officers had called her husband on Tuesday evening and asked him to bring her again when required for further questioning. The woman after going home clicked pictures and shared them with her friends following which they approached the senior police officers,” Akil said.

According to her family, the woman was tortured and forced to confess to the crime. The husband alleged that two women police officers stripped and beat his wife on her private parts.

