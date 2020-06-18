e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / DTCP carries out demolition drive in Bilaspur and Binola

DTCP carries out demolition drive in Bilaspur and Binola

gurugram Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A team of officials from the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Thursday carried out demolition of illegal structures in two unauthorised colonies at Bilaspur and Binola in Manesar on the outskirts of the city. The action was taken after complaints were received by the department from concerned residents of Bilaspur regarding construction being carried out by developers during the lockdown period without any permission from the department.

Officials said that four shops and a large hall-like structure were demolished in Bilaspur village. Prior warning was given to the plot owners not to construct structures as they were liable to be demolished. In Binola, the team demolished one showroom, an office, one warehouse, a sweet shop, a paying guest accommodation and a long wall with a room, they added. The DTCP team comprised three junior engineers, one assistant town planner and the district town planner (enforcement). The team was accompanied by 60 police officials of Gurugram Police.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that a large police team accompanied the enforcement department officials, who carried out the demolition drive. “We are surveying the colonies and also acting on complaints regarding illegal construction,” he said. As per a DTCP survey there are around 100 unauthorised colonies that have come up in the city in both Gurugram and Manesar in last one year.

In a related development, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday cancelled the allotment of a plot in Sector 10A to an allottee for obtaining more than one plot, which, it said, was against the rules. The action was initiated based on the complaint of RTI activist SK Sharma, who, in his complaint to the HSVP, had alleged that the allottee had submitted a false affidavit to obtain a plot under reserved quota. The plot was alloted in 2005, said HSVP officials.

The cancellation order issued by estate officer 2, HSVP, stated that although a show-cause notice was given to the allottee nearly 15 days ago to justify as to why the allotment of the said plot should not be cancelled but no reply has been submitted. As such, the HSVP cancelled the allotment of the plot under question.

top news
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In