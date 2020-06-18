DTCP carries out demolition drive in Bilaspur and Binola

gurugram

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:54 IST

A team of officials from the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Thursday carried out demolition of illegal structures in two unauthorised colonies at Bilaspur and Binola in Manesar on the outskirts of the city. The action was taken after complaints were received by the department from concerned residents of Bilaspur regarding construction being carried out by developers during the lockdown period without any permission from the department.

Officials said that four shops and a large hall-like structure were demolished in Bilaspur village. Prior warning was given to the plot owners not to construct structures as they were liable to be demolished. In Binola, the team demolished one showroom, an office, one warehouse, a sweet shop, a paying guest accommodation and a long wall with a room, they added. The DTCP team comprised three junior engineers, one assistant town planner and the district town planner (enforcement). The team was accompanied by 60 police officials of Gurugram Police.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that a large police team accompanied the enforcement department officials, who carried out the demolition drive. “We are surveying the colonies and also acting on complaints regarding illegal construction,” he said. As per a DTCP survey there are around 100 unauthorised colonies that have come up in the city in both Gurugram and Manesar in last one year.

In a related development, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday cancelled the allotment of a plot in Sector 10A to an allottee for obtaining more than one plot, which, it said, was against the rules. The action was initiated based on the complaint of RTI activist SK Sharma, who, in his complaint to the HSVP, had alleged that the allottee had submitted a false affidavit to obtain a plot under reserved quota. The plot was alloted in 2005, said HSVP officials.

The cancellation order issued by estate officer 2, HSVP, stated that although a show-cause notice was given to the allottee nearly 15 days ago to justify as to why the allotment of the said plot should not be cancelled but no reply has been submitted. As such, the HSVP cancelled the allotment of the plot under question.