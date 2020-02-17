Emerald Hills approach road opened after intervention of Gurugram administration; authorities check land files

gurugram

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:47 IST

More than a thousand families living in the high-end residential township of Emerald Hills, Sector 65, woke up on Saturday to see the main road connecting their society with the southern peripheral road (SPR) dug up and blocked by unknown persons using 10x10 barricades of concrete.

They suspect the intention was to convey that the road in question would not be left open as a thoroughfare.

On Sunday, the residents sought the help of the police who got the cement barricades removed, but a little later, the road was blocked again.

Later on Monday, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Emerald Hills wrote a complaint to the area police station seeking the intervention of the local MLA, district administration, tehsildar and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned to restore connectivity through the road as it was being accessed for all essential services, such as ambulances, school buses, daily delivery of milk, vegetables, etc.

“This is the main access road, connecting us with the Sector 62/65 road and with the SPR. It has been illegally excavated and blocked, leading to severe inconvenience to families living in this society, affecting school-going kids and other basic services. We have been using this road for over three years. We seek your intervention to restore the road and resolve the issue at earliest,” the RWA’s letter stated.

The RWA members gave representation to SDM Hitesh Sharma and area tehsildar Manish Yadav, following which the SDM office called an urgent meeting of RWA members, executives of Emaar India Limited which developed Emerald Hills, and executives of another developer whose land/project shares boundary with the Emerald Hills township, spread over 140 acres.

Sourav Das, Emerald Hills RWA secretary, said, “Emaar sold us the property, claiming access to the SPR and the Sector 62/65 road via the road in question. After three years, why is the ownership of this road in question? We want the administration to help us resolve this issue, as access to our society from the rear—via a 60-metre road between Paras Trinity Chowk and Badshahpur—is inconvenient and would add an extra 1.5km to our travel.”

Residents said that this was the road they used on Monday to go to office and send their kids to school.

Meanwhile, after the intervention of the district administration, the cement slabs have been removed and the excavated portion has been filled to make the road accessible once again.

Monday evening, a team of officials including SDM, tehsildar and district town planning and police inspected the spot.

Manish Yadav, tehsildar, Badshahpur, said, “We are examining the issue and we will resolve it. Meanwhile, obstructions have been removed from the road and there is no problem. We will review the layout plan of the area on Wednesday.”

Emaar India developed Emerald Hills between 2009 and 2016 when it offered possession to residents. “We are cooperating with the district administration to resolve the issue,” the Emaar India Limited spokesperson said.