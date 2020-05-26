Faridabad conducts special survey of 2 million people to trace early cases of Covid-19

gurugram

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:21 IST

A special two-day survey to identify those who are vulnerable to contract SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) was conducted by the Faridabad district administration last week. The survey covered nearly two million people in the district of which nearly 100,000 were senior citizens.

The initiative was undertaken by the district administration as the pandemic has mostly affected elderly people with co-morbid conditions. The survey was carried out by teams of 2,700 community health workers, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, government employees and local volunteers, along with the help of the police.

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner, Faridabad, said, “The teams visited nearly 4.70 lakh houses and covered a population of 20 lakh. We identified 93,703 senior citizens in two days, out of which 336 were suffering from cold, fever and cough. A total of 1,260 people had travel history out of Haryana and 21,276 had a history of blood pressure, asthma, hypertension, tuberculosis and diabetes.”

Yadav said samples were collected of the people with symptoms, although their reports are being awaited. The special survey was conducted mainly in the containment zones, which have been declared as Covid-19 hotspots.

The survey comes after health experts pointed out that the chances of contracting Covid-19 among senior citizens with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, tuberculosis and heart disease are much higher than others. Six people have succumbed to the infection in the district so far.

During the survey, more than 10,000 senior citizens said that the current lockdown has affected their health condition adversely as they are being forced to remain indoors and are unable to go out for their regular walks.

The administration has advised people to remain in home isolation after getting their tests conducted.

The deputy commissioner further said, “They have placed nine patients under home isolation, who were asymptomatic but positive. We have tested samples of 1,125 people who were close contacts of 214 people who have been tested positive. Additionally, 9,647 people have been placed under home isolation,” he said.

The Faridabad Civil hospital has prepared with 100 beds for non-Covid patients and another 300 beds at ESIC Medical College and Hospital.

As of Tuesday evening, Faridabad reported twenty-three positive Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 234 in the state, with seventh deaths.