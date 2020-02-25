Four men rob 25-year-old after offering him a lift

gurugram

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:14 IST

A 25-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone, gold chain and ₹4,300 in cash after four unidentified men offered him a lift near Shankar Chowk, the police said on Monday. The men allegedly took him to an isolated stretch in Sohna and stole his valuables.

According to the police, the victim, identified by his first name Anil, is a resident of Sector 33 and works at a private company in the city. The incident took place on Sunday around 12.30am when he was returning home after finishing some personal work.

In the police complaint, the victim alleged that he was standing near Shankar Chowk and waiting for public transport to go home. Suddenly, a WagonR car allegedly, in which four men were sitting, halted next to him.

Suresh Kumar, investigating officer (IO), DLF Phase-2 police station, said, “The men told him that they would drop him at his house. However, instead of taking him there, they took him to Sohna and robbed him of his mobile phone, gold chain and ₹4,300 in cash. The men then dropped him off at an isolated stretch and fled the spot. We are yet to identify and arrest them.”

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-2 police station on Monday.