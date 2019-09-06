GMDA to install 432 electromagnetic flow meters to check water theft

gurugram

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:33 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will install 432 electromagnetic flow meters at all the bulk water connections by end of the year to check leakages and loss of supply, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The GMDA has a total of 500 water connections for which the authority supplies 450 million litres daily (MLD) water from its two water treatment plants (WTP) located at Chandu Budhera and Basai. The objective behind the installation of electromagnetic flow metre is to stop water theft or line loss, which is currently 18% to 20% (roughly 80 to 90 MLD), and improve the faulty water distribution system.

“We have to stop this line loss of 18 to 20% that will help us improve the water supply. We collect from consumers a very nominal fee of Rs 9.45/kilolitre (kl), which only covers our treatment cost. The 18 to 20% loss is because of thefts, leakages etc that we currently monitor manually and are unable to check. We will be able to put an end to such thefts and leakages after these new devices are installed at all connections through which we can monitor the flow of water round the clock,” said Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, adding that for any fault, the concerned executive engineer will be held accountable.

The authority on Wednesday floated a tender to install these meters. It plans to select a contractor by the end of September and complete the installation work by the end of December. The authority will float a separate tender for the rest 68 connections later.

PK Aggarwal, IT head, GMDA, who is monitoring this project, said, “The electromagnetic flow meters would be connected with the integrated command and control centre (I-CCC) which is likely to be inaugurated soon. The GMDA officials can monitor the running condition of water in the pipeline just by clicking the portal at any point of time. Even a small leakage (intended or unintended that affects the flow of the water in the pipeline) would be reflected at the command centre. So these devices will end manual monitoring of the water supply.”

The GMDA, which is the master water supplier of the city, supplies water to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG), all the privately developed colonies and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

“We have held meetings with the Delhi Jal Board, which has installed these devices in some parts of the Capital. But we are going to install for all the 500 bulk connections. For the rest 68 connections, we will float a separate tender later,” said Aggarwal.

The GMDA treats raw Yamuna water at its two water treatment plants and supplies water at a price of Rs 9.45 per kilolitre.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 12:33 IST