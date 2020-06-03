e-paper
Govt allows sports complexes, stadiums with safeguards

Govt allows sports complexes, stadiums with safeguards

gurugram Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:20 IST
The state government on Wednesday allowed athletes to train and take part in other related activities in sports complexes and stadia across Haryana, while strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Central government for the containment of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

A spokesperson of the sports and youth affairs department said that trainees shall be allowed to train/practice between 5am and 9pm.

“Gymnasiums and swimming pools at these complexes will not be allowed to reopen in any circumstances. Trainers and coaches need to take heat conditions into account when designing a training programme,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that neither spectators nor any event/function will be allowed in sports stadia/ complexes until further directions.

The government also directed district sports and youth affairs officers to ensure that social distancing is followed at sports venues under their jurisdiction. Sanitiser should be made available at every place as per requirements and all officers, trainers and trainees should wear masks. The spokesperson further said that officers concerned have been asked to ensure strict compliance of these guidelines.

Raj Yadav, district sports officer, Gurugram, said that the Nehru Sports Stadium in the city was reopened earlier on May 21 with restrictions. But a Covid-19 case was reported and the stadium had to be closed as a preventive measure. “The stadium will be opened next Monday. All measures pertaining to social distancing will be practised,” he said.

