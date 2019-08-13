Grocery shop owner held for snatching Rs 10 lakh

gurugram

A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly snatching a bag containing ₹10 lakh from the owner of a sweets shop at a market in Jacobpura, Sector 12. The arrest was made over 50 days after the incident.

The man identified as Bhupinder alias Sunny is a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and currently stays in Om Nagar in Sector 11 in the city and runs a grocery shop in the area. The police said that he was arrested from Om Nagar after receiving a tip-off. The police have confiscated his scooter and ₹8.95 lakh out of the stolen ₹10 lakh.

A case was registered against the accused man under section 379 of the IPC at Gurugram city police station on June 21.

Shamsher Singh, ACP, crime said, “During the interrogation, he said that he used to buy butter and other products from the victim’s shop. The accused man had done a reconnaissance of the shop and was aware that he was making huge profits. He hatched a plan. On the night of June 21, he came on his scooter, stopped the victim and snatched his bag containing the cash.”

“Probe suggests that he is a drug addict. The police are checking if he has any criminal background,” Singh said.

