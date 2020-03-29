Gurugram guest house owners’ body offers 200+ free rooms for sheltering labourers, quarantine

gurugram

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:43 IST

At a time when the entire country is facing mass migration of its unorganised labour amid an unprecedented lockdown, the Millennium City Guest House Association (MCGHA), Gurugram, has offered to the district administration free boarding at facilities under its umbrella. The offer came after the Central government directed states to check movement of labourers and ensure they are quarantined for 40 days. The guest house association has 216 members who run licenced guest houses which would be offered to quarantine people – Covid-positive or suspected – or for accommodating workers engaged in essential services and volunteers.

The statement was issued after MCGHA executive members met officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday.

“We are in touch with the administration. We have ample rooms vacant which can be used by the district administration as needed to battle Covid-19,” MCGHA president Jaideep Ahuja said.

“We can offer at least 200 rooms at a time and more rooms can be made available if need arises. We held a detailed meeting with the MCG officials in this regard,” said Hemant Gupta, treasurer of the association.

The association submitted a memorandum to the MCG in this regard.

Association’s letter read, “Planning stay for any stranded passengers, making provisions for food, rest, freshening up of members of your team, including team of police, medical staff etc., for quarantine and any other suitable way, we would like to assist the administration.”

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “We will definitely take help of the guest house owners if need arises. We are trying best to provide food and accommodations to migrant workers.”