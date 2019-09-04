Gurugram: Man hired through web portal as driver for a day flees with car

gurugram

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:59 IST

On Monday, a driver, hired for a day through an online advertisement platform, allegedly took off with the SUV of the New Delhi-based man who had posted the requirement, the police said Wednesday. The police are yet to arrest the suspect.

According to the police, 35-year-old director of an engineering consultancy company in Sector 55 Nilanjan Sarkar, who lives in New Delhi’s Dwarka and works in Gurugram, stated in his complaint that he had hired a driver for a day—Monday.

The police said that the suspect posed as Javed Akhtar of Inderlok in Delhi and even submitted a copy of his identification card and Aadhaar card when he reached the complainant’s house. According to the police, the complainant had to visit a remote area in Jhajjar for official work and had hired the man to drive him around for the day. After completing his field work, the complainant went to his office near the Sector 55 Huda market and asked the driver to park the car and hand over the keys.

However, around 5pm, when the victim called the driver to hand over the keys of his Tata Nexon, the driver said he would return in 10 minutes after visiting his ailing mother, whom he said was reportedly admitted at a hospital near Huda Metro station. According to the complaint, the victim waited for the driver to return until 10pm and then approached the police. The driver switched off his mobile phone around 6pm, the police said.

Sector 56 station house officer Pardeep Dangi said the driver was asked to park the car but, he fled with it towards Huda Metro station. “We have placed the mobile number of the accused on surveillance and are tracking his last location and scanning his call detail records with the help of a team from the cyber crime unit. The documents he had submitted are forged and the address mentioned is incorrect,” he said.

The police registered a case against the unidentified accused under Section 407 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 19:59 IST