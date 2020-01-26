Gurugram officials feted for dedication to duty on R-Day

gurugram

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:54 IST

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated across the city, with the main function held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in which transport minister Mool Chand Sharma unfurled the national flag. A ceremonial parade by the Gurugram police and a cultural programme by school students was also organised to mark the occasion. The day began with floral tributes at the war memorial in Civil Lines to honour the sacrifice of the numerous martyrs and freedom fighters, who laid their lives for the country.

Dedicating the day to those who fought for the idea of India, Sharma said that the state government was committed to serving the people and creating a society based on equality and compassion. He said that to ensure corruption-free governance and deliver seamless services, the government had initiated the process of creating Family identity cards and focus on providing all government services through a network of Saral Kendras and the digital medium. “The government has also increased social pension to ₹2,250 per month and launched insurance schemes for small businessmen,” he said.

The government has also focused on curbing the drug trade and, to boost employment, nine new technical training institutes have been set up. The minister also said that 19,657 flats have been constructed by the housing board and the majority of occupants are underprivileged people. The minister also outlined the work being done to streamline the mining sector by introducing digital auctions of mines, and e-billing for the transport of minerals.

On this occasion, the minister also felicitated 34 persons for their dedication to duty. Four Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) of the city that included Pinnacle Condominium Association, Vipul Greens, Gurgaon One Apartments and Garden Estates were felicitated for solid waste management.

The parade was led by Usha Kundu, ACP (headquarters), Gurugram police. Three officials of the Gurugram police were also felicitated for their dedication to duty and service. Eighteen tableaux by government departments and a cultural programme comprising various songs and dances presented by school students were the main attraction of the celebration.

Meanwhile, several schools, RWAs and social organisations across the city unfurled the national flag and celebrated Republic Day with fervour. A marathon was organised on the southern peripheral road in Badshahpur on the theme of ‘Run for Development’, in which over 1,000 residents participated.