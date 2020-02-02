Gurugram: Three booked for holding driver hostage, robbing him of ₹2,500

gurugram

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:25 IST

Three unidentified men were booked for allegedly holding a 31-year-old man hostage in his car and snatching ₹2,500 from him at Bakhtawar Chowk on Saturday night.

According to the police, Shivam, the victim, is a resident of Jharsa village in Sadar and works as a car driver. The incident took place on Saturday around 10.55pm when he was returning home from Sector 31 after work.

In the police complaint, the victim said that when he reached Jharsa village, the perpetrators allegedly stopped him and forced him to let them sit in his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. “They pulled me to the rear seat of the car and snatched ₹2,500 in cash from me, my Aadhaar card and ATM card. They tied my hands together with wire and threatened to kill me.”

He added that the men allegedly drove him around for some time and then took him to Bakhtawar Chowk.

The victim further alleged, in the FIR, that the men left him and his car at the spot and then stopped a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire cab. He said that two men were travelling in the cab and the suspects forced one of them to get out of the vehicle. “The three men sat in the car and fled with the driver,” the victim said.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said that they are yet to receive a complaint from the driver of Swift Dzire cab. “We have registered a case against the three men after Shivam gave his complaint. The driver of the cab is yet to record his statement. The suspects are still at large. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the men under sections 34 (common intention), 341(wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping), 392 (robbery) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Sunday.