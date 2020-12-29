e-paper
Gurugram: Two booked for demanding protection money from dentist

Gurugram: Two booked for demanding protection money from dentist

gurugram Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:15 IST
Two men were booked, on Saturday, for allegedly threatening a dentist in Pataudi and demanding “protection money”. The police said the suspects were yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.15pm when the victim, Rajendra Kumar was at his clinic. The police said one Deepak from Kasan village barged into his clinic and asked Kumar to pay him a sum of money on a monthly basis or face dire consequences.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The complainant alleged the suspects asked him to pay a monthly amount as extortion or risk closure of his clinic. The suspects also threatened to kill him if he did not pay the desired sum.” The officer added that another aide of Deepak’s had accompanied him and was waiting outside the clinic.

The police said that at least on two earlier occasions, one of the suspects had barged into the victim’s clinic to demand extortion, but the victim was not in his office.

“On earlier instances, the suspects had left after fighting with the clinic staff. They are yet to be arrested and we are trying to identify them using CCTV footage,” the police officer cited above said, adding that the extortion amount was not specified in the police complaint.

The police said that after repeated threats, the victim approached Manesar police station on Saturday afternoon and filed a police complaint.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

In October, a man was booked for allegedly holding a businessman hostage and asking for ₹19 lakh extortion money from his family.

