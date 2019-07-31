Haryana minister Manish Grover booked in booth capturing case

gurugram

Police on Tuesday filed a first information report (FIR) against minister of state for cooperatives Manish Grover and his accomplice, history-sheeter Ramesh Lohar, for alleged booth capturing in Rohtak during the Lok Sabha elections.

Both the accused have been booked under Sections 120-B, 506, 511, 483, 420, 34, 188, 171-C, 171-F, 166-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The action comes a day after a local court issued a contempt notice to Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma and SHO Dilbag Singh for

not complying with the orders pertaining to the registration of the case.

While issuing the notice on Monday, the court of judicial magistrate first class Vivek had directed the police to register case within 24 hours.

District Bar Association president Lokender Singh Phogat had filed a complaint against Manish Grover and Ramesh Lohar on June 3 alleging booth capturing by them on the day of polling on May 12. He had alleged that the two of them had threatened him also.

“The minister, along with his personal staff and between 50 and 60 musclemen, was in a polling booth, trying to capture it,” he added in the complaint.

On June 3, the court had ordered registration of an FIR against the Haryana minister and Lohar. On July 24, additional sessions judge Ritu YK Behl had dismissed Rohtak police’s revision petition against the orders directing them to register an FIR against Grover.

