Haryana to appoint new deputy commissioner soon

Haryana to appoint new deputy commissioner soon

gurugram Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The state administration will soon appoint new deputy commissioner (DC) after Amit Khatri left on leave on Tuesday for pursuing higher studies in public administration in the United States of America. Although the state has not yet issued any official order for appointing a new DC, a few senior officials said that a decision is likely to be taken this week.

“The decision will be taken soon at the state level. It can be within day or a two,” said a senior administration official. He said that Khatri applied for a study leave in July last year to go for higher education in the USA.

Khatri, a 2011- batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre was appointed as Gurugram DC in 2019 after Vinay Pratap Singh, who is currently the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and the newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar. He was the additional commissioner of MCG in 2016-17. Thereafter, he was appointed as DC Jind in 2017. He continued till February 2019, after which he was transferred as DC Gurugram.

Between July 2019 and December 2019, Khatri was also given additional charge as MCG commissioner. During the same time period, he successfully conducted general election held in May 2019 and the state assembly election held in November 2019.

