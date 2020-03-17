Himalayan bird spotted in Bhondsi exactly a year after it was last seen

gurugram

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:18 IST

A Himalayan bird, the fire-capped tit, was seen this past weekend by multiple groups of birders at the Bhondsi Nature Park on Bharat Yatra Kendra Road, exactly a year after it was last seen in the same area. The sighting has elicited excitement among birders, as this particular species had previously been seen in Delhi-NCR only on two occasions — in 1975 and 1980.

The fire-capped tit, which can be recognised from its small build and orange-scarlet crest, was seen and photographed by Gurugram-based birder Amit Sharma on Saturday evening at about 5pm. “We spotted three pairs on Sunday, and then six pairs on Monday. So there seems to be a large flock that is staying there. The birds were actively feeding on sheesham trees,” Sharma said.

On March 25 last year, Gurugram-based birder Mamta Kacker Muttreja had chanced upon 10 to 15 fire-capped tits in the same park. However, the birds were not sighted again after that day. “This time, they have stayed on for a few days. I think they are likely to hang back for a few days at the most before continuing their migration back after the winter,” said Pankaj Gupta of the Delhi Bird Foundation.

Fire-capped tits, which travel in flocks, are native to the Himalayan mountain range, where they nest at altitudes of about 6,000 feet. “During the winter, however, they descend to the foothills and plains adjoining the Himalayas and head back into the mountains sometime after March,” said Kanwar Singh, a Delhi-based birdwatcher.

There exists a published record of the bird being seen in Delhi in 1957, in Usha Ganguli’s renowned book, A Guide to the Birds of the Delhi Area. Another birder, Sudhir Vyas, reportedly saw the winged-creature in 1980. There are also some records of the bird being seen in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh during the winter months, Singh said.

Nikhil Devasar, a Delhi-based birder, said, “The sighting of the fire-capped tit in Gurugram, two years in a row, is firstly a testament to the quality of habitat. The area in question was earlier a private property which was taken over by the government and transformed into a park where biodiversity seems to be thriving in the absence of human interference. Secondly, there are many more people in Delhi-NCR taking up birding as a hobby. Bhondsi Nature Park has only been explored properly in the past two or three years, which is why significant sightings are being reported from the area.”

The fire-capped tit is classified as a ‘least concern’ (LC) species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN), which means that its risk of extinction has been evaluated without much worry.